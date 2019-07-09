Kim Kardashian finally responded to rumours about undergoing surgery to fit into her MET Gala wet dress! In an interview with Wall Street Journal magazine, the 38-year-old reality TV star explained how she did not go under the knife and get rid of her rib to fit into the Thierry Mugler dress.

"I don't even know if that's possible," she told the magazine. We all remember how Kim Kardashian fit herself into the teeny tiny Thierry Mugler dress that fit so perfectly that she actually found difficulty in breath, sitting and even thinking of going to pee! Sure, it set rumour mills running that perhaps the diva underwent surgery to remove her ribs and fit into the tine look. But this is not the secret to her tiny waist at the event. Turns out a Mister Pearl corset did the deed of making her waistline ultra tiny, enough for her to fit in the silicone silk dress!

Further speaking about her dress, the KKW Beauty founder added, "I have never felt pain like that in my life. I'll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off — the indentations on my back and my stomach."

The shapewear did leave harrowing marks on her body once all the Met Gala fervour was over. Turns out Kardashian-West had to literally leave how to breathe in the dress before the ensemble made a debut at the Met Gala in May.

"I learned so much about couture from this genius man, it was beyond couture, it was art! 7 months in the making and fittings in Montreal, Paris and LA. Corset breathing lessons from none other than Mr. Pearl," she wrote on Instagram along with a picture she shared with Mister Pearl, the French couturier responsible for the corset. "It was worth it all!!! And this was the start of a magical inspiring connection," she concluded.

A report about how Kim couldn't share a seat with Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour also circulated post the Met Gala. Since the ensemble was so tight and literally covered every crevice of her body, she had a tough time sitting, breathing and doing anything except for walking.