Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is all set to embrace motherhood in the coming months. Expecting her first child, Kiara is currently on maternity leave and focusing on her health and well-being. According to reports, she is in her second trimester.

While enjoying some much-needed rest and being pampered by her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara frequently shares candid moments from her daily life on social media. From snapshots of her coffee mugs to glimpses of her daily meals, her Instagram Stories offer a peek into her pregnancy journey.

Recently, the actress gave her followers a look at her breakfast, featuring fresh cherries and a steaming cup of a healthy beverage. Shortly after, she posted another picture that appeared to celebrate her upcoming journey into motherhood.

On Wednesday, Kiara shared a photo hinting at her current emotional state. The image featured a coffee mug with a lion's face and the letter "L" printed on it. Accompanying the image was a small note she creatively customised to read, "Lion❤️ess," encircled by a glowing heart sticker.

The post quickly went viral, prompting fans and social media users to speculate about the gender of her baby and even her possible due date.

A post on Reddit questioned, "Is she having a girl during Leo season (late July–early August)????"

Another user commented, "It's her birthday month, and she's a Leo herself (July 31)..."

A third added, "I doubt this is about the baby's gender. Many say she's referencing herself as a Leo. Anyway, these are just speculations. I remember there were rumours that Deepika was having a boy just because she ordered blue-themed gifts."

Someone else remarked, "Why are people so obsessed with the gender of her baby? This is borderline creepy..."

Another pointed out, "Wait, isn't it ILLEGAL to find out the gender of your child in India?"

Ever since Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in 2023, fans have eagerly awaited the couple's transition into parenthood. As Kiara continues to share sneak peeks into her pregnancy, netizens remain captivated, especially with hints that spark speculation.

On Father's Day, the couple celebrated with a special cake-cutting ceremony. In the final frame of Kiara's Instagram carousel, the soon-to-be parents were seen blowing out a candle on a floral cake bearing the message "Oh Baby." While Kiara glowed with joy, Sidharth was seen lovingly admiring the treats.

An excerpt from Kiara's heartfelt note read: "And to my husband, who's about to become a dad, I already know our child is the luckiest. Happy Father's Day to the incredible dads in my life."

The couple had announced their pregnancy in February with a sweet Instagram post featuring a pair of tiny baby shoes, revealing that their bundle of joy was on the way.

According to a report by FilmiBeat, Kiara is expected to deliver around November 2025.

Work Front

Kiara will next be seen in War 2, following which she stars in Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, opposite Yash, Tara Sutaria, and Nayanthara. The film is slated for release in March next year.