After working with Kajal Aggarwal for back-to-back films, namely Nene Raju Nene Mantri and Sita, it seems that director Teja has decided to go for a better choice this time, for his next film.

The director, who is known for some action films, has announced two of his films recently. One of them is Alimelumanga Venkataramana. For this project, Gopichand has been roped to play the lead role. And to play Gopichand's ladylove, Teja first thought of having Kajal once again in the film. But with the remuneration she has quoted for this film, the director has decided to rope in someone who quotes a bit lesser than what Kajal has asked for.

Why Keerthy Suresh replaced Kajal Aggarwal?

As per the latest reports, it is said that Keerthy Suresh has replaced Kajal Aggarwal. Also, it is said that the makers and Teja are absolutely okay with having Keerthy as her on-screen presence of her brings freshness and charm on screen.

Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Sita, in which she played the leading lady. Later, she did a cameo in Sharwanand's Ranarangam. In Tamil, she bagged a hit with Comali, for which she paired up with Jayam Ravi.

Many of her films in the past couple of years have tanked at the box office and an increase in her remuneration made her lose many offers that came her way. Currently, she has Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and Manchu Vishnu's Mosagallu in her kitty.

Keerthy Suresh has Miss India and Good Luck Sakhi in her kitty as of now. She has almost finished shooting for both the projects. Miss India is slated for release in April and it is directed by Narendranath.