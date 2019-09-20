Within a very short span of time after making her acting debut, actress Keerthy Suresh has become one of the most sought after actresses in both Tamil and Telugu film industries. Especially after a blockbuster hit like Mahanati, the demand for the actress has gone high. With her subtle performances and 'girl next door' looks, the actor has won many hearts and has become a popular heroine down south. Also, Keerthy is known to be a down to earth and a kind hearted person.

As per the latest reports, the Keerthy Suresh has been approached by Rana Daggubati for a project. Well, it looks like the producers of Suresh Productions have shifted their focus very much on remaking Korean films after Oh Baby became a huge hit. The banner has bought the remake rights of another Korean film and Rana Daggubati has approached the actress to play the lead role in it. This means this film is also a female centric one.

As per the sources, Rana has offered a huge amount as remuneration to Keerthy, to play a cop in the movie which is said to be based on drugs and mafia. However, the grapevine says the actress has turned down the offer. An official announcement is awaited.

On the work front, Keerthy is having a packed schedule with back to back films in Telugu. So it is expected that she might have turned down Rana's offer due to projects for which she has given dates already. Not just this film, but it is said that the actress has rejected many offers which came her way. Rana is still in search of the right heroine for the remake project and once he zeroes in on the one who fits in the role perfectly, he will take the film to the floors.

Keerthy Suresh has Miss India in her kitty, which is being directed by Narendranath and produced by Mahesh S Koneru under East Coast Productions. Also, she is playing the leading lady in Venky Atluri's Rang De, which has Nithiin in the lead role. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's upcoming film which is based on the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. This film will be produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Amit Sharma.