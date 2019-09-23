Kasturi Shankar, who entered Bigg Boss Tamil 3 as a wild-card entrant and got eliminated in just two weeks, has taken a dig at the show following the elimination of Cheran on Sunday, 22 September. Without mentioning the name of the show, she has called it "manipulated show ever" on Twitter.

"சே !!! Disappointed. Most manipulated show ever. எச்சே !!! #nohashtag . [sic]" she tweeted. Although the actress is known for her outspoken ability, one was not expecting such an attack on the show especially after being a contestant in the same season.

However, this is not the first time where Kasturi has expressed her doubts over the manipulation in the results. In the interviews before entering the house, the actress had stated that she does not believe that the eliminations happen purely based on the viewers' votes and felt that the channel would have the final say over the eviction.

Nonetheless, the fans are not surprised over her outburst as her fondess for Cheran is well known. The 45-year old has been openly supporting him and shared a warm relationship with him when she entered the house. The actress had also expressed her wish that she wants him to be the winner of the third season of Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

Coming back to Cheran, he won the people's hearts by playing the game with utmost sincerity. The highlight of his journey was he never indulged in petty politics and formed a group inside the house for his survival. Neither he back-stabbed any candidate nor spoke ill about anyone which impressed the fans.

Here is how fans reacted to Kasturi's comment:

pallavi anand: Leave akka. It's okay. He himself accepted dat decision we hav 2 respect it. His health also was getting bad & nobody to take full time care. He was wearing glasses, I nvr saw him wearing prescription glasses. Don't want his back pain to accumulate for some title. Real life iruku

Ramya Srinivasan: Useless Kavin will be saved week after week. Fraud channel. #PeopleChoiceNotKavin

BiggBoss: What do u mean manipulated? If things don't go your way so it's manipulated? What a joke‍♀️U know why Cheran is out? Because of U. We are voting for Kavin because of U. If U had not say Kavin will be out in a week or so, ppl would not have voted for Kavin. #BiggBossTamil3

Prabhakaran: Yes... Most manipulated show ever in history. #cheranrealwinner

Gayathri Sundararaja: No value for true people

Disappointed as cheran sir should have been on the finals. Lost faith as the culprits are there not playing but entertaining and giving wrong message to young audience.

Antony Robert: This clearly shows Vijay TV is biased to Kavin, bcoz he is a Vijay TV serial artist. Audiences who r voting to Kavin by keeping "Saravanan Meenatchi" serial in mind are real salaivas.

Ganesh: You are right. Definitely. So called Kavin fans , what's so positive about kavin ? Hanging out with girls out there and all the love drama ?? Better these guys should have basic common sense to support. Don't get who are the people voting ? Aliens ?