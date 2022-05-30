Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is at present basking in the massive success of his latest horror-comedy titled 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film, had released on May 20 and has already minted more than Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office, according to the makers. The film is a sequel to the Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer 2007 psychological horror-comedy of the same name.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has become the third Hindi movie of the year to have crossed the 100 crore mark after Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which earned Rs 129 crore and 'The Kashmir Files', which tasted a massive success of Rs 252 crore. As of now, the recent Kartik Aaryan-starrer film has a cumulative total of Rs 122.69 crore.

Now, a report by Bollywood Life had stated that Kartik has reportedly hiked his fees for his upcoming fees owing to the grand success of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2". The report said that the 'Dhamaka' actor who was apparently charging Rs 15-20 crore per movie, is now charging Rs 35-40 crore.

However, soon after this news went viral, the actor himself responded to the report stating that it was "baseless". Sharing the report on Twitter, Kartik wrote; "Promotion hua hai life mein Increment nahi. Baseless".

Promotion hua hai life mein

Increment nahi ?

Baseless ?? https://t.co/qQ3xFYREgr — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) May 30, 2022

About the film

The story of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' revolves around Ruhaan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of the evil Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani. Apart from Kartik, it also features Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.

On the work front

The huge success of the film has turned out to be a big game-changer for Kartik's career, who was last seen in 'Dhamaka' that was released on Netflix. Now, Kartik is all set to impress his fans and followers with more interesting projects in his kitty, including 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.