A celebrity gossip website has come up with claims that the Kardashian family allegedly faked the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. It was revealed that the NBA star and Kylie Jenner's best friend got close at a house party.

According to a report in MTO News, sources close to the 21-year-old model believe that the family faked this incident after Jordyn did not let Kris Jenner become her manager. An alleged source said: "Isn't it strange, Jordyn says no to Kris managing her then all of a sudden all these lies are posted about her online."

Adding on, the website stated that the news of Jordyn being broke are false too. She reportedly makes more than $100,000 a month in Instagram posting and appearances. She also has brand collaborations with Too Faced, Express, and Additional Elle. On the top of that, she also reportedly owns two homes in Los Angeles - a property in Menlo Park and another in Beverly Hills.

Meanwhile, Jordyn shared her side of the story, in an emotional interview on Red Table Talk. During the conversation, she said that they did flirt at the party, but it was the father-of-one who kissed her first, not her.

Click here to watch the full interview.

However, Khloe Kardashian lashed out at Jordyn for not being completely honest about her interview. She wrote on Twitter: "Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"

"Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won't do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well," she added.