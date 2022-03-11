Ever since Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have come out of Bigg Boss 15 house, the duo has been attracting all the limelight because of their cute chemistry. Though the actors had met each other on different occasions before getting into Salman Khan-hosted reality show, they clicked and confessed their love on national television. The duo received immense love from their fans, who are eagerly waiting for their favourite couple, #TejRan to get married.

Meanwhile, it seems that Karan and Tejasswi have reportedly got engaged in a private ceremony in the presence of their family members. Yes, you read that right! According to the latest report, the lovebirds are engaged. A digital creator has shared a photo of both Karan and Tejasswi with a tilak on their foreheads on Instagram. And in no time, the picture went viral with netizens and fans gushing over the couple.

Are Karan Kundrra-Tejaswi Prakash engaged?

On the occasion of his parents' marriage anniversary on Thursday, Karan Kundrra had visited his ladylove along with his parents and the photos of his family with the actress have surfaced online. While many people congratulated the couple, some of their fans said they had their roka ceremony. One user commented, "Mubarak hou sbko MASHA ALLAH tejran," while another said, "Wow they are engaged." A third user reacted, "Inka Roka hua hai."

Marriage plans

Recently in an interview, Karan Kundrra revealed his marriage plans and said, "We are in a very serious relationship and we have figured out that after coming out of Bigg Boss 15. We are getting stronger with our relationship and we are trying to spend maximum time together. So, I am hoping that everything goes fine. Both the families have already approved our relationship. That says all."