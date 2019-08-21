Madhumitha has allegedly threatened Vijay TV of killing self over payment issues for her stint in the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house. Following this, the channel has filed a criminal complaint against her.

According to local media reports, Vijay TV has lodged a complaint at the Guindy police station. The channel claims to have paid Rs 11.50 lakh as per the agreement and had communicated to her that the dues would be settled soon.

However, Madhumitha reportedly sent a message to a person called Tina, the organiser of the show, on WhatsApp stating that she would commit suicide if Vijay TV fails to settle all her dues in two days. The actress has responded to the reports and said that she is not aware of any complaint and is sticking to the rules of the reality show.

Madhumitha's journey with the Bigg Boss Tamil show ended abruptly after she injured her wrist last week. Host Kamal Haasan announced in Saturday's episode (17 August) that she was being sent home for breaking an important rule of the house.

However, the reason for sending her out of the show was neither revealed by the channel nor the actress. Her friend and former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Daniel Anne Pope has claimed in an interview that the 41-year old is not supposed to speak to the media without seeking the channel's permission.

Her co-contestant Sakshi Aggarwal, who was also eliminated recently, has admitted in another chat show about speaking to Madhumitha but refused to spill beans on the issue.