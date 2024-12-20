Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love during their stint on the show. The truly, madly, deeply in-love couple often took to social media to share glimpses of their relationship. Fans speculated that the couple would take the plunge in 2025 and get married. However, fate had other plans, and Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia parted ways in September last year.

Currently, the media and fans are abuzz with speculations and rumours surrounding their breakup. Some cited religious differences, while others suggested that the couple fell out of love for various reasons.

Earlier this week, in a conversation with Telly Masala, Pavitra cited several issues that led to their breakup. She also mentioned that Eijaz was narcissistic and has too much masculinity.

She said, "We kept trying to mend differences. Now, I say this to many women: A woman being submissive is, no doubt, appealing. A woman being fragile and feminine is considered good—I understand that. But when a woman is sitting quietly like that, you will approach her with care because she is speaking to you gently. I tell this to every woman—if a man keeps suppressing you, he is a narcissist. Don't stay with him. In our case, it reached a point where we tried and tried, but it didn't work. How much could we keep trying?"

She further added, "Too much masculinity and too much femininity played a big role in this relationship."

Did Eijaz Khan Try to Convert Pavitra Punia?

During the interview, Pavitra was asked if religion was a major reason for their breakup. She categorically denied it, saying, "No, absolutely not. Religion was never any problem."

The actress further explained, "In fact, my extended family was happy. I did tell him (Eijaz Khan) that I am not going to convert myself."

Speaking about how no one should convert their religion for their partner, Pavitra added, "A person who couldn't even remain loyal to their religion from birth and left it—do you think they will stay loyal to you? They won't be loyal to you either."

However, Pavitra's interview was misconstrued, and several publications cited religion as the reason for their breakup. Eijaz's spokesperson slammed the media for twisting Pavitra's words and released a statement.

The spokesperson stated: "Pavitra, in her interview, spoke about a lot of aspects, but only the part about conversion is being used, and the rest has been omitted. Eijaz has, in fact, celebrated Diwali and Ganesh Chaturthi while living with Pavitra. This is having real-time repercussions, and people should realize the effect it has on the other party."

For those speculating about the reason for Eijaz and Pavitra's breakup, the spokesperson said, "It's our responsibility to check the facts and then come to a conclusion before accusing someone of something they have not said or done."

The spokesperson further added, "Eijaz has visited Tirupati Balaji and Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings during the release of his new projects. Such a claim insinuating that he brought up the topic of conversion is baseless."

The statement continued, "His father has been receiving calls from his friends asking if his son asked his girlfriend to convert to Islam. He is very hurt because he was the happiest when he learned about Eijaz and Pavitra's relationship. Religion was never a criterion in their relationship, but somehow it is being dragged now that it is over."

Work Front

Pavitra Punia was last seen in the daily soap Ishq Ki Dastaan - Naagmani.