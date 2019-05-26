Karan Johar turned 47 on Saturday, May 26, and while wishes poured in from all corners of the world including Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, one message that caught netizens' attention was of American-Nepalese fashion designer Prabal Gurung.

Gurung took to Instagram to post a picture with Karan, whose arms were wrapped around him and captioned it as, "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Happy birthday KJo.".

Of late, speculations regarding Karan and Gurung's relationship had been doing the rounds and while one might have thought that the fashion designer had finally confirmed the dating reports, Karan quashed rumours by responding to the post as, "Control yourself bhaiya!"

This year, the Dharma Productions' spearhead, who is known to throw lavish parties on his birthdays, spent a rather quiet birthday in New York. Interestingly, Gurung was one among the few close friends of Karan celebrating his special day in New York.

Although the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director has never opened up about his relationships, he is in a happy space with twins - Yash and Roohi, who were born to him via surrogacy in 2017. Talking about his kids, Karan said in an interview, "Being a single parent is really very scary and daunting. In many ways, you could say that having Yash and Roohi is full of love but it is also a selfish decision. It's because I want that love for myself. I felt there was a large empty space in my life that needed to be filled by children."

Karan is raising his kids with his mother Hiroo. "So, oddly–it happened naturally–they call me 'dadda' and they call my mother 'mumma'...because I feel like we are co-parenting them. So, I am trying very hard that both of us fulfil the roles of a mother and a father completely," he had said.

On the work front, the ace director-producer had a bad year with two of his mega productions - Kalank and Student Of The Year 2 - crashing at the box office. On the other hand, Gurung has had been busy designing outfits for global bigwigs like Candice Swanepoel, Cami Mendes, Isha Ambani at the MET Gala.