Bollywood and Cricketer in India seem to have a cosmic relationship. Over the years, many leading Jodis have come with the union of cricketers and Bollywood actress.

From Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli to Harbajan Singh-Geeta Basra, there are many Bollywood actresses who have married Indian cricketer. Over the years, we have read about many steamy affairs between celebrities from Bollywood and cricket world.

Joining the bandwagon, Athiya Shetty has been making headlines for her rumoured affair with Indian cricketer KL Rahul. Last month, Athiya kind of made her relationship with KL Rahul open by posting an adorable picture of her Instagram. "Happy birthday, my person," Athiya wrote in the caption and added a heart emoji.

Not only this but looks like Athiya has been sharing cricketer's clothes also as only a month ago, Athiya Shetty's oversized white shirt got a 'nice shirt' comment from her rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul, leaving fans speculating if the shirt was actually his.

Now once again this couple is making the headline as because of some old pictures on social media that show the two wearing the same sweatshirt, and making fans wonder if they just happen to own identical sweatshirts.

One of the Instagram fan page accounts has come up with a collage of Athiya and KL Rahul, seen wearing the exact same sweatshirt. The images of the two rumoured lovebirds in a faded orange-white-blue sweatshirt, seem to be old but looks like they have been sharing clothes. Have a look at the pictures below:

KL Rahul has also been spotted showering love on the pictures of Athiya Shetty. Last week only, Athiya uploaded a sun-kissed picture on which was loved by KL Rahul. Mubarakan fame, dressed in distressed denim and a white tee, shared her photo with these words: "Sometimes darkness can show you the light." Rahul dropped the smiley with heart eyes on her picture.