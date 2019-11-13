After the grand launch event of Ashok Galla's Telugu cinema debut, expectations were raised higher with the film. While people had estimated that the film will be made against a budget of nothing less than Rs 50 crore, the actual figures would come as a surprise to many.

Being produced by Ashok Galla's father Jayadev Galla and mother Padmaavathi, the film will have Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady. The film's launch event was attended by industry bigshots like Superstar Krishna, Rana Daggubati and Namrata Shirodkar. Ram Charan Tej was the chief guest for the event. Ashok Galla's uncle Mahesh Babu couldn't make it to the event as he was busy wrapping up Sarileru Nekevaru, his upcoming film.

However, even after the furore, Ashok has taken a bold and wise step by teaming up with Sriram Aditya, for his debut. Sriram has made movies like Bhale Manchi Roju, Shamanthakamani and DevaDas. Ashok and Sriram have chosen to do a crime comedy film and the budget of the film is pretty shocking.

The budget of the film is Rs 3.5 Cr and it is being said that Ashok does not want to splurge on the film unnecessarily. He has decided to make the film only with the necessary budget and so, chose a small budget film as his debut film.