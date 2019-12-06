Stage has been set for the Telugu remake of Tamil film Asuran. The film, which had Dhanush and Manju Warrier in lead roles, will be remade by Venkatesh in Telugu. According to reports, Shriyan Saran might play the leading lady in the movie. Srikanth Addala is directing the remake.

According to reports, Anushka Shetty was initially approached by the makers to play the leading lady Venkatesh. However, sources have informed us that the actress turned down the offer very politely. The reason behind her rejecting the offer is not known yet.

The Mangalore beauty has Nishabdam in her kitty currently, which is slated for release on January 31. This crime thriller has Ranganathan Madhavan, Subbaraju, Anjali, Shalini Pandey and Michael Madsen in key roles. Anushka will be seen playing Sakshi, a speech-impaired artist.

Besides the film, the actress has given a nod to Gautham Vasudev Menon's upcoming film women-centric film. An official confirmation is awaited. Besides these two films, the Baahubali actress, reportedly, does not have any other films in her kitty.

Featuring an ensemble star cast of Pasupathy, Prakash Raj and Aadukalam Naren in significant roles, Asuran addressed several social issues like land grabbing, oppression, caste injustice and discrimination. The Vetrimaaran directorial registered a stupendous victory at the box-office. Asuran remake will be produced by Suresh Babu under Suresh Productions jointly with Kalaipuli S Thanu.