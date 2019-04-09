A picture of Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma wearing a Chennai Super Kings' jersey is doing the rounds on social media when the Royal Challengers Bangalore is having a terrible IPL season. The Kohli-led team has lost all their six games so far which has led to a series of jokes and memes on the team. While there is very little hope for the team to bounce back in this series, a photo of Anushka wearing a yellow top with CSK logo is being shared on social media to mock Kohli.

It is being projected that even Kohli's wife has now shifted her support from RCB to CSK. However, the truth is that it is a fake photo. It is a morphed picture that was going viral last year as well when Kohli's team had failed to win the IPL series.

With such dismal performance by RCB players this year, the same photoshopped photo has resurfaced on social media. The actual picture shows Anushka being clicked with a fan, and she wore a plain yellow top.

While many of the netizens are aware of the picture being morphed, some found it amusing to see Anushka supporting CSK. Nonetheless, the fake picture has been busted now.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the film Zero that featured Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film did not do well at the box office, but Anushka's performance was appreciated.

On the other side, Kohli is having a tough time in the IPL. RCB is facing its worst performance to date and fans are eagerly waiting to see the team open its score on the points table.