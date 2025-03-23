Thalapathy Vijay is known for his three-decades-long career and for portraying intense, jovial, and thought-provoking roles over the years.

But being in the movie business and not getting criticized for being an actor is next to impossible. Thalapathy Vijay is the founder and the president of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam regional political party in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Recently during a media interaction politician and BJP leader Annamalai, trashed TVK leader Vijay, calling him a "hip pincher."

Where did this blame game start from?

K Annamalai criticized Vijay's political ideologies and was completely against how he views politics. The story comes from when the politician was asked about the TVK leader's TASMAC scam.

Talking to reporters, Annamalai said "How can TVK sit on the sets of a film and do politics, or will Vijay be on the sets of a film singing songs, and pinching the hips of heroines instead of focusing on politics? I too know how to talk, I am not dancing like him, I am working on the ground for the welfare of the people. How can Vijay talk about smoking and drinking when he does it in his films."

He went on to comment saying that actor Vijay "is doing work from home politics". "TVK is crossing the limits. Drama is enacted by Vijay and TVK."

Actor Vijay's fans took to social media to slam the politician and were quite upset about these comments. This triggered Vijay's fans on social media and in his defense, Vijay's fans said that on-screen romance is part of an actor's profession, but labeling him a "hip pincher" was unacceptable.

Political Blame Game

This isn't the first time the politician has blamed the actor, a month before Annamalai took a dig at (TVK) chief Vijay over his comments on the Union Budget, accusing him of lacking a basic understanding of how financial policies work.

While these political controversies surround the actor now and then Vijay is currently working on H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan a political action thriller film starring Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Monisha Blessy.

This film is reportedly portraying Vijay as a "torchbearer of democracy" and will be his last film before his political entry.