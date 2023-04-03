April began on a grand note for the industry people with the Ambanis throwing another one of their extravagant events for the biggest name in the showbiz world. From Tom Holland, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra; the who's who of the industry attended the event looking their absolute best.

The pictures doing the rounds

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, also called NMACC, is stationed within Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Several celebs like Shraddha Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor shared pictures of the thali and the dessert that was served at the gala dinner. In one of the pictures shared by a celeb on social media, one can see bowls of dessert served with Rs 500 notes.

The grand dessert

However, before you jump to any conclusions, here's what the catch is. As per reports, the food item is called "Daulat Ki Chaat" and as the name suggests, fake notes were used to sync in with the name of the dessert. Just to clarify, no actual notes were used at the feast. The item is made with rich, traditional milk and topped with dry fruits and rose flavour.

Celebs who attended

The thaali served at the Ambani bash was a traditional Gujarati thali with a glass of wine. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid, Zendaya and many other celebs were a part of the two day launch festivities.