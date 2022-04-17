Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's fairytale wedding is trending across various social media platforms. Right from their elegant fashion choice to innovative balcony wedding to the decor, everything is the talk of the town. Meanwhile, reports of Alia turning down her RRR costar NTR's next film is the latest buzz in Tollywood.

Tentatively titled NTR 30, the film is directed by Koratala Siva and produced jointly by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the banner of Yuvasudha Arts in association with NTR Arts. Alia was supposed to be the leading lady. However, Bollywood Life reported that the actress has opted out of the film due to reasons unknown.

Interestingly, Alia recently deleted all her RRR posts on Instagram. Immediately, there were reports that the Highway actress was upset with the RRR team for editing her screen time.

But the actress immediately cleared the air. "In today's randomness I've heard that I apparently deleted my RRR posts because I'm upset with the team. I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile gird because I prefer it to look less cluttered. I am eternally grateful that I got to be a part of the world of RRR. I loved playing Sita. I loved being directed by SS Rajamouli Sir, I loved working with Tarak and Charan, I loved every single thing about my experience on this film," she wrote on her status.

However, with Alia opting out of Tarak's film, her alleged tiff with the RRR team is again in the news. But sources close to the actress reveal that Alia has decided to take a break to enjoy her marital bliss and would take some time before signing any new project.