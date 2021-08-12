Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt sent the internet into a meltdown after she shared a tweet on her handle and mentioned the popular K-pop boy band BTS and their latest song 'Butter' in it. The actress also hinted at a possible collaboration with the group and this eventually sent the internet into a meltdown.

"Good is NEVER enough! Great is better @SamsungIndia @BTS_twt those #butter smooth moves. #Collab," tweeted the actress, attaching a tweet by a popular Korean mobile brand.

The tweet was originally posted by a popular phone brand, featuring BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook grooving to their song Butter.

The band tweet said: "Is "good" good enough? Get ready to unfold. Here comes #SamsungUnpacked like no other! When the day of August 11, 2021 comes, get it, let it roll! #GalaxyxBTS @BTS_twt Register Now: https://samsung.com/in/unpacked/. #Collab." The tweet referred to an upcoming event of the brand where they will be unleashing a few new products.

Fans excited about collab with BTS

No sooner did the 'Udta Punjab' actress shared the tweet; her fans and followers went crazy and comments started pouring in from all directions. Fans kept asking Alia Bhatt if she was a fan of the K-pop band and if she is collaborating with them. Though there is no official announcement yet, it would be really exciting if the dream collaboration does happen in real.

However, it should be noted that this is not the first time when the 'Raazi' actress has shared a tweet related to BTS on her social media handle. Earlier in June, the actress had shared a video on the occasion of International Yoga Day in which she performed a few yoga 'asanas' with the K-pop band's hit song 'Butter' playing in the background.

BTS has taken the world by storm

The famous Korean boy band BTS comprises seven members, including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook and it was formed in 2010. The group has now taken the world by storm with its songs and music videos and has developed its global identity. The band has also received the Grammy nomination for their song titled 'Dynamite' in 2020.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia Bhatt is all set for her upcoming film 'Brahmastra' co-starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role and directed by Ayan Mukerji. The actress will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

Apart from these, recently Alia also announced another upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar. Alia is also a part of Karan Johar's magnum opus titled 'Takht', which will also star Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and a few other popular actors.