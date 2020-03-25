After Alia Bhatt, her beau Ranbir Kapoor has laid his eyes on Telugu cinema. Who knows, Alia might have encouraged Ranbir to eye other languages too. Well, let us make it clear to you. As per the latest reports, it is said that Ranbir might likely play the lead roles in Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster film Bheeshma.

Going into the detail, latest reports claim that, producer Karan Johar has bagged the Hindi remake rights of Bheeshma, and it will be produced under his banner Dharma Productions, and it will go on floors very soon.

Sources say Karan Johar was very impressed by Bheeshma's storyline, and its win at the box office proves even better things for a Hindi remake. The Bheeshma Hindi remake will reportedly star Ranbir Kapoor, and an official announcement on the same is awaited.

In the recent times, it is made very clear that Karan Johar has laid his eyes on Telugu film industry, and some blockbuster hits in Telugu. As of now, Karan has already collaborated with Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda for Fighter. Karan is presenting this film in Hindi and also, it marks his first collaboration with a Telugu film.

After Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor was not seen in any film and his fans are desperate to see him on silver screen once again. Ranbir do needs a hit in his kitty and it would be nice if a film like Bheeshma remake would give him that hit. He is currently working on Brahmastra, which has Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and others in key roles. It will be releasing later this year.

Bheeshma is directed by Venky Kudumula and has Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. It is a blockbuster hit at the box office and collected more than what was expected.