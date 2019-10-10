The negative image that she got in Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 seems to be haunting her even after the curtains were dropped to the Kamal Haasan-hosted show, recently. Yes, we are talking about Meera Mitun, who has been in the news for all the wrongs reasons in a short period.

After losing Sivakarthikeyan's Namma Veettu Pillai, Meera Mitun is now allegedly fired from one more project. In her own words, she is not part of upcoming Tamil film Agni Siragugal directed by Naveen M and produced by T Siva, anymore.

"Am removed from the movie and all of ya all know who has been roped inn now in my place for the movie @agnisirugugal @NaveenFilmmaker @TSivaAmma. [sic]" Meera Mitun tweeted about the development.

She also revealed that she has been replaced by Kamal's daughter Akshara Haasan in Agni Siragugal. "Plz check above tweet, am removed from this movie and Akshara Haasan is roped inn. [sic]" she wrote.

Agni Siragugal is an action thriller in which Vijay Antony, Arun Vijay and Shalini Pandey play the leads. Nasser, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu and others are in the supporting roles.

If this turns out to be true, this is the second project that Meera Mitun is losing after Namma Veettu Pillai. "Ten days Shoot in scorching heat and round the clock work for the movie #NammaVeettuPillai Also one song shoot Jigiri dhosthu.... After I come out from bigboss, @sunpictures @pandiraj_dir tell me they will remove me from the movie because I went to @vijaytelevision..... [sic]"

The actress accussed that she was fired because of associating with the show (Bigg Boss Tamil) aired on Sun TV's rival channel Vijay TV. "I feel really unhappy about the lack of healthy competition in Kollywood ! I guess even @Siva_Kartikeyan was from @vijaytelevision ! Get the culture of professionalism in Kollywood first and foremost, to enhance the quality of movies and artists ! [sic]" she concluded.

After earning a name in modeling industry, Meera Mitun started acting career by acting in small roles. Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil 3 brought her under limelight, but her constant fights with the inmates did not go well with the audience. Further, her allegations on Cheran over "manhandling" gave her negative publicity.