Namitha was recently in the news when reports of the actress behaving rudely with the cops and election commission officials had surfaced on TV channels. Her husband Veerendra Chowdhary has now given a detailed account of the incident.

According to Veerendra Chowdhary, they were on their way to Yercaud when their car was stopped by cops in three junctions and they co-operated with them. But the couple had tought times after an official from the election commission stopped their vehicle at Salem-Yercaud junction.

He tells that Namitha raised objection when the official tried to check her bag, demanding that a woman cop should inspect her bag. Some media had claimed that she behaved rudely with the official and the cops and displayed tantrum.

The complete explanation from Namitha's hubby can be read below:

Let me start by saying that I am utterly sorry! Sorry that you were misguided by all the news that have been in the circulation past few days. On my and my wife Namitha's defense I'd like to say this. We were travelling to Yercud for shoot and were on road since past 8 hrs. My wife Namitha was sleeping in the back seat as it was 2.30 at night.

Before this unfortunate incident we were stopped 3 times at different junctions, and we co-operated with everyone as they all were respectful to us. But when we reached the junction of Salem- Yercud , the gentleman from the Election Commission stopped the car and very rudely spoke to everyone in the car. He was showing his authority to everyone and behaving as if we were CRIMINALS!!

He even opened the door of the back of the car despite of my pleas that sir My wife is tired and she's slepping if you want I'll wake her up , he still went and open the door and Namitha who was sleeping with her back resting on the door, almost fell out of the car !!! He said sorry but he still went on searching the car as if we were trafficking some illegal substances.

Then he started checking everyone's bags, and when he reached Namitha's bags she refused to open her bag.... TO HIM! She said if you want to check my bag Kindly arrnage for a FEMALE COP. As its her bag and since it carries some intimate items, she would be comfortable to have a FEMALE COP who checks it. Thats all! That was the only matter!! Its Every Woman's right to ask for a FEMALE COP if she's uncomfortable.

According to me, this whole matter has been blown out of proportion. If it was a noraml citizen nobody would've made a peep about it. But since its asked by a celebrity everyone is taking an advantage and making a mountain out of mole. That's all. Instead of taking it wrongly , I hope the women of our country learn from this incident And raise their voices and ask for a FEMALE COP'S PRESENCE if she feels she's uncomfortable. Thank you