Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who is set to make his debut in Loveratri, made a remark that appears to be a confirmation of the superstar's relationship with Katrina Kaif.

According to reports, the debutant recently said that he cannot work with Katrina for "obvious reasons". While the exact "obvious" reason is best known to Aayush himself, but it is being believed that it is due to Salman and Katrina's rumoured affair.

Once separated, the Sultan actor and Katrina again got close after her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor. Their off-screen camaraderie made many wonder if Salman and the actress are back in a relationship.

So, did Aayush mean that he cannot work with Katrina because of Salman? Well, your guess is as good ours. Earlier, there were rumours that Katrina was approached for a film with Aayush but she had also refused to work with him.

Meanwhile, the power onscreen couple are set to be seen together again in Bharat. After the success of Tiger Zinda Hai, fans are eagerly waiting to see Sallu romance the gorgeous actress once more.

Being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is slated to be released on next year Eid.