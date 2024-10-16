Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has expressed deep concern over the death of five individuals due to diarrhoea in the Vizianagaram district. The unfortunate incident occurred over the span of two days, prompting the Chief Minister to call for an immediate review of the situation. The Chief Minister convened a meeting with officials to discuss the situation at Gurla mandal headquarters, the epicentre of the outbreak. He sought detailed information about the prevailing conditions in the area from the officials of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Chief Minister's concern was not only limited to the current situation but also extended to the treatment being provided to those affected and the sanitary measures being implemented in the village. The outbreak of diarrhoea, which led to four deaths in a single day, was linked to co-morbid conditions. The deceased were identified as Tondrangi Ramayamma, 60, Sarika Pentaiah, 65, Kalishetty Seethamma, 45, and Gummadi Paidamma, 50. The fifth death occurred earlier, bringing the total number of casualties to five.

Health officials clarified that the deaths were not directly caused by diarrhoea. Instead, they were linked to underlying health issues, including septic shock, acute diabetes, cardiac arrest, bronchial asthma, and kidney failure. District medical and health officer Bhaskar confirmed that all 103 patients suffering from diarrhoea have now stabilised. In response to the outbreak, the Medical and Health Department set up a medical camp staffed by 40 personnel, including 10 doctors, to provide necessary care. Most of the patients are women and children. Some Asha workers, who were treating the patients, were also infected.

