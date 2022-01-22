General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command Lt General V K Joshi on Saturday said that talks with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China are going on for disengagement in eastern Ladakh but he asserted that the "Operation Snow Leopard" is still on.

Lt General Joshi said troops are on a high alert and ready to face any challenge in eastern Ladakh in wake of the Chinese aggression.

He was speaking at the Northern Command's investiture ceremony at its headquarters here in the Udhampur area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to the latest development in eastern Ladakh, GOC-in-C Northern Command said that disengagement with the PLA was completed from various areas in a peaceful manner and efforts are on through dialogue for disengagement from other areas also.

The Army Commander, however, asserted that the troops are on high alert on the snow-bound peaks of Ladakh.

Terror incidents on a decline in J&K

Referring to the situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir during the last year, Lt Gen Y K Joshi said terror incidents activities have been reduced.

"It is a result of the efforts of the forces that there has been a reduction in terrorist acts, stone-pelting incidents, and protests", he said

The Army Commander said 2021 was a watershed year for the Armed Forces wherein they displayed boldness in standing up to the aggressive designs on the borders.

Mentioning the strategic importance of the two union territories of J&K and Ladakh, the Army Commander said that forces have played their role with dedication and devotion to maintain dominance on the borders.

"Whether it is Line of Control (LoC), Line of Actual Control (LAC), Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL), and International Border (IB) troops have maintained dominance", he said.

GOC's certificates of appreciations given to units engaged in operation Snow "Leopard"

Lt Gen YK Joshi, presented GOC-in-C's Appreciation to 40 units and GOC-in-C's Certificates of Appreciation to 26 units in the investiture ceremony, for their overall outstanding and distinguished performance.

The GOC-in-C's Appreciations were given for the performance of units in Operation Meghdoot, Operation Rakshak, Operation Northern Borders, and other operations in the Command.

GOC-in-C's Certificates of Appreciation were given for the performance of units in Operation Snow Leopard.

The Army Commander commended all ranks of Northern Command for their dedication and devotion to duty in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.