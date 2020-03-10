Dia Mirza needs no introduction. Besides being an amazing performer, she is also an animal and social activist. Above all, she is a strong and independent woman. The actress, many times, spoke about the difficulties she has faced ever since her childhood and said those are the situations that have made her stronger.

Recently, she opened up about her divorce with Sahil Sangha and how people reacted to her post their separation. And now, she broke the silence over her parent's divorce, which happened when she was just four years old.

'He was an amazing person. It took me a lot of time to accept him as a parent'

"My parents cared for each other deeply; they loved each other very much. But they just couldn't stay together because they wanted something else from their lives, individually and that happens. As a child, I remember seeing how difficult it was for them to accommodate and adjust the idea of not being together,' she said.

Dia Mirza added that she took a lot of time to accept her stepfather, but later, could build a heartfelt attachment with him. "He was an amazing person. It took me a lot of time to accept him as a parent. He intelligently befriended me. Nothing broke my heart more than leaving Hyderabad at the age of 18. I lost my biological father when I was 9, I lost my stepfather at 23. Both men had such a deep impact in my understanding of life," she added.

It is very much necessary that we move on and adapt the changes says Dia. She is currently basking in the success of Thappad, an Anubhav Sinha directorial and Taapsee Pannu starrer.