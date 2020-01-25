Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna always takes up challenging roles as well as follows and stays up to date with the ongoing trends in cinema. After Manmadhudu-2 tanked at the box office, the 60-year old actor is all set to play a National Investigation Agency officer in his upcoming new-age thriller Wild Dog. The movie is being directed by debutante director Ashishor Solomon. To give his best for this film, the actor has reinvented himself as per the character written for him.

Wild Dog shooting is on

The shooting for the film is going on in full swing and the makers are yet to announce the actress who will be playing Nagarjuna's ladylove in this film. As per the latest reports, Dia Mirza is said to be playing the leading lady in this film.

An official confirmation about the same is awaited by the makers. Also, we can expect that the film might release in Hindi too. The actress was recently seen playing Sanjay Dutt's wife in the latter's biopic Sanju.

Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing a NIA officer!!

New age technicians and new format film making. One never stops learning!! 2020 IS GOING TO BE EXCITING!!! @MatineeEnt #WildDog pic.twitter.com/QeIJ7KzVHD — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 27, 2019

The first look poster of the film featured a newspaper clipping with the headline, "Encounter in the city: 6 dead police or wild dog?" (sic) Nagarjuna plays ACP Vijay Varma and he seems to be popularly known and fondly called the Wild Dog. In this film, he will be seen dealing with a particular case and has a history of dealing with criminals.

While Shaneil Deo is handling the cinematography of Wild Dog, Kiran Kumar is penning the dialogues. "The makers are composing the action sequences in a unique manner, and have been in talks with Hollywood action choreographer," reports a source.