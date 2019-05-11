After Salman Khan refused to act in Dhoom 4, the movie seems to have fallen into the laps of Tollywood star Prabhas, who became the heartthrob of millions with the Baahubali series.

If the latest rumours are to be believed, Prabhas has been approached for the antagonist role in Dhoom 4. It is said that the Yash Raj Films, which had considered him for the role initially, had changed plans at some point of time and held talks with Salman Khan.

Well, Salman Khan reportedly turned down the offer as he was not keen to do a negative character. Thereafter, the names of Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan had surfaced. Now, it looks like these two could not take up the projects for one or the other reason and the makers have now returned to their earlier plans and approached Prabhas.

The Dhoom franchise is all about bikes and babes with a cat-and-mouse game between the thief and the cops. John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan had played the well-built stylish villains.

Prabhas too has such charming personality and can bring a lot of freshness to the franchise, say industry insiders.

While the baddies have been changing in every film, Abhishek Bachchan as a thief-nabbing cop with the support of his sidekick Ali (Uday Chopra) has been the permanent member in the franchise. A section of Bollywood media had reported that the Junior Bachchan would be replaced by Ranveer Singh, but there is no official word on it.

The first and third instalments were directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, while Sanjay Gadhvi helmed the second part in the Dhoom franchise. The fourth instalment is rumoured to be directed, once again, by Acharya.

Coming back to Prabhas, he is busy with Saaho. The shooting of the movie is almost completed and it will hit the screens in August. After this film, he will be moving on to KK Radha Krishna's film, produced by UV Creations.