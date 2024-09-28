After waiting for years, it might be time for us to get Dhoom 4. Yes, you heard that right. Dhoom 4 is reportedly all set to go on floors soon. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Aditya Chopra is set to be back with Dhoom 4 which has now entered its pre-production phase. What's more? It is not Abhishek Bachchan but Ranbir Kapoor who would be headlining the project.

Dhoom 4 to get bigger

While Dhoom had Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra in the lead, Dhoom 2 went bigger by bringing Hrithik Roshan into the franchise. With Dhoom 3, Aditya Chopra chose Aamir Khan and now with Dhoom 4 we hear he has joined hands with Ranbir Kapoor. "Dhoom is a franchise dear to Aditya Chopra, and he has decided to reboot the franchise keeping in line with the current times," a source told Pinkvilla.

Bringing Ranbir onboard

"Like all previous parts, the script of Dhoom 4 (Dhoom Reloaded) is been developed by Aditya Chopra with Vijay Krishna Acharya. The idea and vision is to create a cinematic experience like never before with the fourth Dhoom film," it further added. The report also added that the discussions with Ranbir Kapoor had been going on for a while and it was recently that he agreed to be a part of the magnum opus franchise.

"The discussions with Ranbir have been going on for the longest time. He had always shown interest to be a part of Dhoom 4 on hearing the basic idea, and is now finally confirmed to lead the franchise. Adi Chopra feels that RK is the ideal choice to carry forward the Dhoom legacy," added the source.

Back in 2023, in an interview, Abhishek Bachchan had revealed that he was not aware of Aditya planning to take forward the Dhoom legacy. He had also said that if and when Aditya decides to go ahead with Dhoom 4, he would come to know of it.