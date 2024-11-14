Sharvari Wagh has been making headlines for a while now and for all the right reasons. From making fashion statements to signing the biggest films, the actress is on a roll. Sharvari made her debut in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' which tanked at the box office but made people notice that she had great skills. However, with Maddock Films' 'Munjya', she became the talk of the town and has been on a roll ever since. She is currently busy shooting 'Alpha' with Alia Bhatt.

A portal on Reddit recently published that Sharvari has already signed 'Dhoom 4' and is also in talks with the makers of 'Race 4.' As per speculation, the makers of the Race franchise are currently discussing the project with the actress and the talks are at a preliminary stage, which is why nothing can be confirmed yet. However, if things do pan out, Sharvari will be part of some really big franchises.

The makers of Race 4 are also discussing the project with Wamiqa Gabbi, while Saif Ali Khan is most certainly to be a part of Race Films again and Sidharth Malhotra has also signed the film.

Netizens are convinced that with so many big projects lined up, Sharvari could be the next big star in the making.

A Reddit user commented on the post saying, "She can act unlike others in her gen, which sets her apart. Plus, Indians' obsession with light eyes helps, too!" Another comment read, "Well she has everything in her to be a top actress- can act well, can dance well, looks hot" while a netizen mentioned, "Rooting for Sharvari. I like her off screen persona too. She's quite aware of the real world and is quite down to earth unlike nepo actors."

In a very short period, Sharvari has been able to garner the attention of her fans and followers. She always makes a good sartorial statement and is considered to be a fashion icon but with the big films that she is signing, she will soon be making a wave at the theatres too. Sharvari also received a lot of love and appreciation for her previous OTT release, 'Maharaj' which starred Junaid Khan and Shalini Pandey.