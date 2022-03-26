Newly appointed CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja believes that MS Dhoni will forever be his go-to person and the former skipper had left a huge legacy to fill in. Notably, Dhoni stepped down from CSK's leadership handed over the baton to Jadeja.

While, the decision shocked many and social media was flooded with emotional tributes for Thala, reports suggested that Dhoni cited his age to be a major factor behind stepping down from the top-post.

Cricbuzz report citing a highly placed source claimed that CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan was taken aback as Dhoni conveyed to him about his decision but assured him that he would guide Jadeja. A source close to management further informed that there was a call from the CSK team hotel in Mumbai to the Chennai office of Srinivasan with a request that Dhoni would want to speak to CSK CEO.

Srinivasan was busy at that time. The return call came around noon, and Dhoni revealed his decision. "No one ever questions Dhoni in the CSK management. Kasi has often cleared that Dhoni is CSK and CSK is Dhoni," claimed Cricbuzz report. The report also quoted a source claiming that there was never a discussion about Dhoni's decision, and everyone followed him blindly.

As per the report, CSK CEO finally asked Dhoni if he would continue as a player for the season or not, to which Dhoni responded by reiterating that he will play his last game in Chennai but is available for one or two seasons.

CSK insiders also confirmed that discussion at the coaching level was already going on, and management kept a close eye on India vs Sri Lanka series, where Jadeja performed exceptionally well. Meanwhile, Jadeja also expressed his gratitude towards former skipper and said that Dhoni has raised the bar too high.

"I have huge shoes to fill in. But I know that I have nothing to worry as Dhoni bhai will be around me and I can go to him anytime and ask for his suggestions," said Jadeja.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26th (Saturday), at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in tournament's opener. Ravindra Jadeja will now lead the 'Yellow Army,' while Shreyas Iyer will take the charge for Kolkata Knight Riders.