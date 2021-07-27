Dholavira now a World Heritage site; fascinating facts about Harappan-era city [details]

Days after UNESCO World Heritage tag was given to Ramappa temple in Telangana, Dholavira, a Harappan-era city, in Gujarat has been inscribed on the World Heritage List. With this, Gujarat now has four world heritage sites, including Champaner near Pavagadh, Rani ki Vav in Patan and the historic city of Ahmedabad.

Taking to Twitter, PM Narendra Modi said: "Absolutely delighted by this news. Dholavira was an important urban centre and is one of our most important linkages with our past. It is a must visit, especially for those interested in history, culture and archaeology."

Many others also shared their excitement and pride on Twitter. Gujarat CM wrote: It is a matter of immense pride that the UNESCO has conferred the World Heritage tag to Dholavira, a Harappan city in Kutch."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, Prahlad Joshi, was among other minsters who shared their excitement on Twitter.

Fascinating facts about Dholavira

Dholavira is one of the well-preserved urban settlements in South Asia dating from the third to mid-second millennium BCE (Before Common Era). It was discovered in 1968 and has rich cultural significance.

Dholavira has many unique characteristics, such as its water management system, multi-layered defensive mechanisms, extensive use of stone in construction and special burial structures. Artefacts of various kinds such as copper, shell, stone, jewellery of semi-precious stones, terracotta, gold, ivory have also been found at the site.

What it means to get World Heritage tag?

World Heritage is the designation for places on Earth that are of outstanding universal value to humanity and as such, have been inscribed on the World Heritage List to be protected for future generations to appreciate and enjoy.

Places as diverse and unique as the Pyramids of Egypt, the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, Galapagos Islands in Ecuador, the Taj Mahal in India, the Grand Canyon in the USA, or the Acropolis in Greece are examples of the natural and cultural places inscribed on the World Heritage List to date.

The inscription of sites on Unesco's World Heritage List is scheduled to continue through July 28.