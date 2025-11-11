Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has been hospitalised for over a week at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The legendary star was admitted following complaints of breathlessness last week.

Fondly known as the "He-Man of Bollywood," Dharmendra's hospitalisation has sent shockwaves across the nation. Fans across the country are praying for his speedy recovery.

Dharmendra has always been active on social media, often sharing glimpses of his daily life, fitness routines, and heartfelt messages with fans. The actor was also promoting his upcoming film, Ikkis, which is all set to release next month.

Dharmendra's Last Instagram Message to Fans Before Being Hospitalised

His last Instagram post was of the trailer of Ikkis. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, marks his cinematic debut alongside Dharmendra in the film.

Just weeks before he was admitted, on October 2, the veteran actor had shared a festive message on Dussehra. In the video, Dharmendra was seen sitting on a tractor in what appeared to be a village, surrounded by locals. Smiling and full of life, he wished his fans good health, saying, "Bhagwan lambi sehat de."

Fans flooded the comments, wishing the actor happiness and good health.

Apart from sharing trailers and glimpses of his life, Dharmendra often shared shayaris and poems on his Instagram. The actor is all set to turn 90 next month.

However, over the last two days, rumours of Dharmendra's death have surfaced on social media.

Ever since his hospitalisation, fans have been deeply concerned about his health. On Tuesday morning, once again, false reports of Dharmendra's demise circulated online, with even a few credible media outlets mistakenly posting obituaries and tributes.

His daughter, actor Esha Deol, took to social media to clarify that her father is stable and recovering.

What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy. — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 11, 2025

Hema Malini also slammed the fake reports, calling out news channels for spreading misinformation. She wrote, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and recovering? This is extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy."

Esha Deol also shared an update about her father, reassuring fans, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery."

Dharmendra's latest health update

As per the latest reports, Sunny Deol's team shared an update on the actor's condition, stating, "Sir is recovering and responding to treatment. Let's all pray for his good health and long life."

We are in constant touch with Sunny Deol's PR team. Earlier, the team issued a clarification stating that Dharmendra continues to remain stable. They also urged everyone to refrain from spreading unverified information about the actor's health. In an official statement, the team shared,

"Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don't indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. We request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy."

On Monday night, his family members, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and his wife Tanya, were spotted arriving at the hospital. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also reached the hospital to check on Dharmendra's health, followed by Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Ameesha Patel, and others.

