The 1968 classic Hindi film Mere Hamdam Mere Dost is a gem in actor Dharmendra's long list of hit Bollywood cinema. The film, also starring Sharmila Tagore, Mumtaz gave Hindi cinema fans, immortal music, melodies and memories. The forever green classics "Na Ja Kahin Ab Na Ja" and "Chhalka Yeh Jaam" sung by Mohammed Rafi are unforgettable numbers, even decades later.

Last week, fans of actor Dharmendra Deol were in for a pleasant surprise as social media buzzed with a short video of the legendary actor, lip-syncing the popular number "Chhalka Yeh Jaam" in the mountains. Apparently, he did so, on his son Sunny Deol's request.

On Sunday, Dharmendra had tweeted about his holiday in the mountains, in the company of his son and member of parliament Sunny Deol. The father-son duo was caught enjoying the pleasant sceneries of Himachal valley during a pit stop on the go. Sharing moments from their road trip on Instagram, he wrote, "I am extremely happy. My darling son took me for a holiday to beautiful Himachal. Lovely trip, A shy and introvert Sunny is opening up and getting friendly to his old papa."

My darling son , took me for a loving trip to our beautiful Himachal???????A lovely holiday ? pic.twitter.com/VsK7sKe3rz — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) November 21, 2021

Sunny's special request

As it appears, during the trip, Sunny Deol requested his father and legendary actor to lip-sync as the classic song by Mohammed Rafi played. And, of course, he obliged; in the sweetest way possible. In the video, Dharmendra can be seen humming the song and enjoying it to the fullest.

Sharing the captured moment on social media, he wrote, "While a stop over...This song was playing in Sunny's car... Sunny suddenly said, papa, please perform this lovely song for me. I couldn't say no..."

The video received a great response from his fans.

However, a few notorious fans following their travel saga on social media took the platform to remind their parliamentarian representative, Sunny Deol, to take out some time and visit his constituency Gurdaspur in Punjab as well.