Dhanush's Asuran has ended its first weekend on a high note at the Chennai box office. The movie has outperformed a string of new releases that include War, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and others in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

In the opening weekend, Asuran has collected Rs 1.67 crore from 261 shows. It is considered to be a good opening for a Dhanush film in Chennai. It has slowed down the business of previous-week release, Namma Veettu Pillai.

In the second weekend, Namma Veettu Pillai has earned Rs 1.14 crore from 237 shows. The 10-day total collection of the flick stands at Rs 4.15 crore. Bollywood movie War has opened to positive reviews and got a good start.

War has collected Rs 1.01 crore in the 5-day extended weekend. Whereas Hollywood flick Joker has collected Rs 81.38 lakh in its first weekend.

Chiranjeevi's multilingual movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has got an average opening by earning Rs 73.55 lakh in the 5-day extended weekend. GV Prakash Kumar's 100 Percent Kadhal has got a below-average start by collecting Rs 7.19 lakh from 63 shows.

Asuran, Namma Veettu Pillai and other movies had impact on its collection. Meanwhile, the business of Suriya's Kaappaan has witnessed a huge decline. In its third weekend, it has raked in Rs 5.88 lakh from 42 shows. The total collection of the flick stands at Rs 5.33 crore.

Parthiepan's Oththa Seruppu Size 7 entered third weekend by collecting Rs 3.16 lakh. The total collection of the flick stands at Rs 1+ crore.