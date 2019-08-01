Dhanush, who is already busy with multiple projects, is now in the race to acquire rights to remake the hit Hindi movie, Article 15.

According to The Times of India, Dhanush is one among many who are trying to procure the remake rights of the movie. "Many filmmakers from south have expressed their interest in remaking the film, and Dhanush, who is known for backing movies with good content, has also shown keen interest," a source told TOI.

However, it is unclear whether the actor wants to star in the movie or restrict himself as the producer.

Article 15 is an investigative thriller directed by Anubhav Sinha. The movie revolves around the rape and murder of two teenage Dalit girls in Uttar Pradesh's Lalgaon. It deals with the contentious issue of caste-based oppression sensitively.

Although the movie had met with opposition from a section of the audience, it turned out to be a profitable venture by grossing Rs 64 crore at the box office.

The subject seems to have caught Dhanush's attention because of the rampant casteism in Tamil Nadu.

However, Dhanush has a few movies in his kitty. He is working on Vetrimaaran's Asuran and will be also teaming up for the second part of Vada Chennai. The actor has teamed up with RS Durai Senthilkumar for Pattas.