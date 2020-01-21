Dhanush, who is basking in the success of his latest movie Pattas, has set his eyes on Rajinikanth's classic movie. The 'Kolaveri di' hitmaker is keen to remake his father-in-law and Tamil superstar Netrikkan.

The rumours are rife that Dhanush will be starring in the dual roles of a father and son in Netrikkan. The original movie had Rajinikanth and Menaka, mother of actress Keerthy Suresh, in the leads. The Tamil film was written by Visu and legendary filmmaker K Balachander, while SP Muthuraman had directed the project.

Interestingly, Menaka's daughter Keerthy Suresh is being considered to play the female lead in the latest film. It has to be noted that the moment rumours of Dhanush remaking Netrikkan surfaced online the cine-goers' instantly suggested her name as the female lead.

Keerthy Suresh and Dhanush had earlier worked in Thodari. Their chemistry had worked well in the film. However, the news has not been confirmed by any of the parties associated with the rumoured project.

It may be recalled that Dhanush had remade Rajinikanth another hit movie Mappillai.

Pattas Gets Good Start

Meanwhile, Dhanush's Pattas is off to a good start at the Tamil Nadu box office. The RS Durai Senthilkumar-directorial film had minted Rs 6.5 crore on the first day and Rs 5.5 crore on its second day. In the next four days, the film has reportedly earned around Rs 14 crore to take its opening-weekend tally to Rs 25 crore.

The movie, which has Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada in the female leads, has managed to do well when Rajinikanth's Darbar is dominating the screens.