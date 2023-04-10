After the critically acclaimed Karnan, Dhanush is all set to join hands with director Mari Selvaraj again. The film will be produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films in association with Zee Films. Sources say the film will be a raw and rustic drama with highly intense action sequences.

Currently referred to as Dhanush Production 15, the actor took to Twitter to share a poster and picture with the director. "A prestigious project which is special for so many reasons. Om Namashivaya @mari_selvaraj @wunderbarfilms @zeestudiossouth," he wrote.

Karnan released in 2021 was an intense drama based on caste discrimination. The plot revolved around the fight of oppressed villagers against injustice. The film also starred Rajisha Vijayan, Natarajan Subramaniam, Lal, Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan, and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli among others.

Director Mari is currently busy with his political thriller Mamannan. It stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, and Vadivelu in prominent roles. He also has Vaazhai, a children's film that will skip theatrical release and be directly premiered on the OTT platform.

The Remarkable Moment is here for the Path Breaking Combo?



Superstar @dhanushkraja Director @sekharkammula TRILINGUAL FILM Launched today on a Grand Note with a pooja ceremony?



FILMING BEGINS SOON ❤️‍?#NarayanaDasNarang @AsianSuniel @puskurrammohan @SVCLLP #AmigosCreations pic.twitter.com/NfokZrA6Br — Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (@SVCLLP) November 28, 2022

Dhanush on the other hand will be seen in Captain Miller, an action thriller directed by Arun Mateshwaran. He is also teaming up with ace Telugu director Sekhar Kammula and will helm the megaphone for his 50th film. Tentatively called D50, the project is produced by Sun Pictures.