Dhanush, Nayanthara's awkward encounter at a wedding goes viral

Amid brewing controversy, stars Nayanthara and Dhanush bumped into each other at a wedding, where they chose to ignore each other. The video has now gone viral.

The two bumped into each other on November 21. According to reports, a security firm posted a video of Nayanthara, who was attending the wedding dressed in a pink saree, was accompanied by her husband Vignesh. The actor was seen sitting in the front row at the wedding and chatting with other guests.

Soon the camera panned towards Dhanush, who was sitting in the front row too, on the other end of the aisle. The clip went viral on social media platforms.

Nayanthara and Dhanush have been embroiled in a controversy over her Netflix documentary titled "Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale", which dropped on November 18. The actress had penned an open letter in which she revealed that Dhanush sent her a legal notice demanding Rs. 10 crore for alleged copyright infringement as the documentary features BTS footage from his production "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan".

She wrote the letter on November 16, when the actress called out Dhanush after he sent a legal notice to her seeking compensation over the use of certain clips in the documentary without authorisation.

She wrote, "A well-established actor like you, with the support and blessings of your father and your brother, an ace director, needs to read and understand this. Cinema as we all know is a fight for survival for people like me, a self made woman with no links in the industry and someone who had to struggle my way to the position I hold today. I'd owe this to my work ethic that is no secret to all who know me but more importantly, to the goodwill of the audience and my film fraternity".

She shared that the release of her Netflix documentary has been much awaited by many of her fans and that after two long years of battling it out with the actor for an NOC (No Objection Certificate) and waiting for his approval for the documentary release, the team finally decided to give up, re-edit and settle for the current version since he declined to permit the usage of 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' songs or visual cuts.

(With inputs from IANS)