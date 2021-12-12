Dhanush was recently asked to say something in "South" by the paparazzi. And while the actor did oblige, social media is furious with the whole charade. Dhanush, who is one of the biggest stars of the country, was asked to speak in "South" while he was promoting Atrangi Re. While some other actor of his stature and caliber would have shot back, the actor's humble response has won over the internet.

Dhanush was accompanied by Sara Ali Khan when a cameraperson asked him to say something in "south". The actor smilingly replied, "Vanakkam (Hello)." While we were bowled by Dhanush's simplicity, netizens were irked with the question. "South mein boliye? Umm? Aap north mein bolte ho kya bhaiyya?" asked one user.

Netizens lash out

"What is south mein boliye abhi mumbai se South mein jaye bolne ke liye paps should have the basic knowledge of how to speak," said another. "South main boliye na.. Dhanush was like WTF is that," said a netizen. "Like seriously... south mein boliye na," wrote another user. "B-Town actors would have lost it at this question," said one more user. "Dhanush won us with his reply," wrote another. "He is so down to earth man," opined one more user.

Anand L Rai's equation with Dhanush

Dhanush would be seen in Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re starring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. Anand L Rai and Dhanush have worked together in Raanjhana too. Talking about Dhanush Rai said that even after a project gets over he never loses touch with his people. He said in an interview that over the years, Dhanush became like a younger brother to him and he stays at Rai's place everytime he comes to Mumbai.