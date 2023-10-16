In 2022, Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush, who had been married for 18 years, publicly declared their separation. While no official reasons were provided for their decision, reports suggested that irreconcilable differences played a significant role. This revelation was both surprising and disheartening for their fans, as the couple had demonstrated remarkable chemistry both on and off the screen. Upon parting ways, they made the mutual decision to co-parent their sons, Yatra and Linga.

Recent sightings of Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush at an event for their elder son, Yatra, gave rise to speculations about a potential reconciliation. This, coupled with previous rumors in October of postponing their divorce proceedings, fueled the idea of them rekindling their relationship.

However, according to a report from Hindustan Times, these rumors of reconciliation are unfounded. A source informed HT, "Dhanush is not working on his differences with Aishwarya. They are separated and have gone in different directions. They have made peace with the turn of events in their life and accepted that they can't be together."

Furthermore, it was clarified that the buzz surrounding their reconciliation was misleading, as they remained separated. The couple is reportedly not planning to file for divorce officially unless one of them decides to remarry. In the meantime, they are living separately while working on arrangements for co-parenting their children.

On the professional front, Dhanush is set to appear in the movie "Captain Miller," directed by Arun Matheswaran, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Nassar, and others in significant roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 15. Additionally, the talented actor is also involved in his 50th film, tentatively titled "D50," in which he plays the lead role and serves as the director.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth's upcoming project, "Lal Salaam," is currently in the post-production stage. The film stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles and features cameo appearances by Rajinikanth, Kapil Dev, and more.