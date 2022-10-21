Dhanteras, which also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is one of the most important festivals of the year which is celebrated all over India by Hindus. The auspicious day marks the first day of Diwali and people celebrate this festival with great grandeur and enthusiasm.

People around the country buy precious metals on this day as it is said to be auspicious to do so. This year, the sacred festival of Dhanteras is going to be celebrated on both days October 22 and 23, 2022. As we approach the festival day, here's a list of Bollywood celebs who have the most expensive things.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, who is known as the Badshaah of Bollywood, is said to have a net worth of around $690 million which is well over ₹5,000 crores. The 'Pathan' actor's beautiful home Mannat in Bandra is worth ₹200 crores. But apart from this, he owns has a luxurious villa in Central London's posh Park Lane worth Rs 172 crores, a villa at Palm Jumeira in Dubai worth worth ₹100 crores, a holiday home in Alibaug worth ₹15 crores, a customised vanity van worth ₹4 crores, Rolls Royce Phantom Coupe, Bentley Continental GT and a Bugatti Veyron. Shah Rukh Khan is also the co-owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. The other owners of KKR are Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta. The brand value of KKR is ₹600 crores. The actor also owns a production company called Red Chillies Entertainment.

Hrithik Roshan

The 'Vikram Vedha' actor Hrithik Roshan leads a supremely luxurious lifestyle which is worth crores. According to GQ India.com reports, Hrithik owns a sea-facing home in Juhu worth Rs. 67.5 crore, a 7-acre farmhouse in Lonavala, a Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II and one Mercedes-Maybach. Apart from these, the actor has an unique collection of watches, a Maserati Spyder, owner of the fitness brand named HRX and much more.

Ranveer Singh

As we all know Ranveer has an expensive taste, the 'Gully Boy' star owns a fancy blue Aston Martin worth Rs. Rs 3.9 crore that created a lot of controversy recently. Apart from this, the actor has a diamond-studded Franck Muller Vanguard Yachting Watch Number 6471 that costs Rs 2.1 crores. He also owns asleek SUV Lamborghini Urus, which reportedly cost him a whopping amount of Rs 3.43 crores. Apart from these, he also has several costly outfits, sunglasses and bikes.

Kartik Aaryan

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor Kartik Aaryan owns a Lamborghini worth Rs. 3.10 crore and a lavish house in Mumbai. According to reports, he also has a designer jacket worth Rs. 4.5 lakh, watch worth Rs. 8.8 lakh.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt owns a luxurious house in Bandra worth Rs. 32 crore and is a proud owner of Eternal Sunshine Productions office in Mumbai. The mom-to-be also has an expensive house in London, Range Rover Vogue, a fancy vanity van and many more.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone owns a luxurious 4 BHK worth Rs. 16 crores, Mercedes Maybach S500, Audi A8, Audi Q7, BMW 5 series and a Tissot classic Prince diamonds worth Rs 8 lakhs. She is very fond of handbags and thus has some of the most costliest handbags.

Katrina Kaif

According to reports, Katrina Kaif owns a sprawling bungalow in London's Hampstead, worth nearly Rs 7.02 crore. In addition, she also has a lavish two-storied apartment in Andheri West's Mourya House in Mumbai. The same is reported to be worth nearly Rs 45 crore. Katrina loves her share of automobiles and has a number of swanky rides parked in her garage and thus she possess a Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes ML350, Audi Q7 and many more.