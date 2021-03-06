Dhanasekar Sakthivel is an up and coming name in the world of fitness in India. The 23-year-old fitness enthusiast wants to grow in terms of popularity across the internet and social media.

He claims he shot to fame after 2017 when he won his first title and then again in 2018. Hailing from Tamil Nadu, he aims to bring India to the international stage of fitness.

Sharing his thoughts on his journey, Dhanasekar shares, "I remember when I a kid, I watched a bodybuilding competition, Arnold Schwarzenegger was part of it. I was immediately hooked, since then there was no stopping for me. I knew I wanted to be a professional bodybuilder, it has been a long and strenuous journey but everything has been worth it. I intend to represent India in international competitions."

Men's physique athletics has gained a lot of popularity in India in the last few years with more and more athletes joining in and participating on various international stages.