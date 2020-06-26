The elder brother of producer Dhananjayan Govind has died of Covid-19. He was aged 59. His family members are now having a battle against the deadly pandemic.

The Tamil producer himself announced the news of his elder brother's death on Twitter. He posted, "#coronavirus took away my dear elder brother. He was healthy, all of 59 & passed away in just 5 days of infection. His family (wife & son) are tested +Ve & under treatment. While many are coming out of it, few losing their lives. We are in a state of shock. Be safe friends [sic]"

Dhananjayan's Appeal

He then requested people to pray for his family members' speedy recovery. He wrote, "This tweet was posted to make you aware of the deadly pandemic & wishing you all a safe life. We are doing our best to protect my brother's family who're tested +Ve. Please pray for their speedy recovery. Take care of yourself & your family friends. Just don't step out for now. [sic]

He emotionally appealed to his social media followers to stay safe and wrote, "My family is hit badly by #coronavirus friends. Don't wish to scare you, but wish to caution you. The virus is spreading fast & is taking away precious lives. Be aware, be at home, don't step out, practice Social Distance, wash your hands regularly, strengthen immunity. Big spike. [sic]"

Tamil Nadu has been one of the worst-hit states in India in terms of deaths due to Covid-19. The total number of cases has crossed 70,000-mark.