The Special Investigation Team of Crime Branch Jammu on Wednesday produced a chargesheet in the sensational and gruesome murder of the then police Director General of Police (DGP) Prisons Department Hemant Kumar Lohia in the court.

The Crime Branch Jammu said that its Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the special crime wing, on Wednesday produced a chargesheet in ex-DGP Prison J&K H K Lohia murder case FIR No. 345/2022 of Police Station Domana, in the Court of Law against the accused namely Yasir Ahmed son of Mohammad Yousaf resident of Halla Dandrath Ramban.

The FIR was registered on October 3, 2022, in the police station Domana and an investigation started.

On 12.10.2022, the investigation of the case was transferred to the Crime Branch by Police Hqrs J&K and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted by Crime Headquarters, J&K for further investigation of the case.

During the investigation, all cogent evidence(s) (Oral, Documentary, Circumstantial, Expert & Technical) were collected by the SIT. Besides, the narco analysis test of the accused was also conducted at DFSL Gandhi Nagar Gujarat.

Evidence established Yasir Ahmed's role in the murder case

On the basis of evidence, offenses under section 302, 201 IPC 4/25 Arms Act stand established against the accused namely Yasir Ahmed who has committed the murder of the then DGP Prisons J&K H.K Lohia. The chargesheet stands thus produced in the Court of Law for judicial determination.

HK Lohia was murdered in a house at Udheywalla on October 3

Hemant Kumar Lohia was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the residence of his family friend in the Udheywalla area of Jammu on October 3, 2022. He was at the residence of his family friend from Rajouri, Sanjeev Khajuria, who runs an NGO where the murder took place.

Lohia remained on Central deputation for quite a long period but returned to Jammu and Kashmir this year in February in the rank of Additional Director General of Police and was posted as Commandant General in Home Guards/Civil Defence/ State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

He was later promoted to Director General of Police and was posted as DG Prisons in August this year.