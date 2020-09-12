Three days after Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut travelled in a Chandigarh-Mumbai IndiGo plane, an in-flight video of the media persons violating the social distancing norms went viral.

Following this, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has today (September 12) warned that airlines violating social distancing norms will face a suspension of two-weeks.

The DGCA statement read: "From now on, in case any such violation occurs, the schedule of flight for that particular route shall be suspended for 2 weeks unless airline takes punitive action against violators."

An official statement was issued by the authorities regarding the same.

Read DGCA's full statement here

As you are aware that as per Rule 13 of the Aircraft Rules 1937, no person shall take, or cause or permit to be taken, at a Government aerodrome or from an aircraft in flight, any photograph except in accordance with and subject to the terms and conditions of a permission in writing granted by the Director-General, a Joint Director General, a Deputy Director-General or the Director of Regulations and Information of the Civil Aviation Department.

This permission is, however, not applicable when such aircraft is landing, taking off or on ground at a defence aerodrome.

In spite of these regulations, it has been noted that at times, the Airlines have failed to follow these stipulations primarily because of lack of diligence on their part. Needless to say that such deviations result in compromise in maintaining the highest standards of safety and therefore, is not to be allowed.

Keeping this in mind, it has been decided that from now on, in case any such violation occurs on any Scheduled Passenger Aircraft - the Schedule of flight for that particular route shall be suspended for a period of two weeks from the next day i.e. the day following and shall be restored only after the Airline has taken all the necessary punitive action against those responsible for the violation.