Showtime has confirmed that acclaimed serial killer drama Dexter is officially getting revived with Michael C. Hall returning in the titular role. The blood-splattering series would be a limited one, and fans hope that with this revival, they finally get a satisfying end to their favorite serial killer.

Dexter New Limited-Series:

According to Deadline, Co-President of Entertainment at Showtime, Gary Levine, has confirmed that the network was only willing to revisit the character if they could find some new creative angel to it. The creative team has finally found one that makes Dexter worth exploring again.

"Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago," Gary said. "I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can't wait to shoot it and show it to the world."

Michael C. Hall's Dexter TV show centers on Dexter Morgan, a forensic technician specializing in bloodstain pattern analysis for the Miami Metro Police Department (MMPD), who leads a secret life as a vigilante serial killer. In the parallel life, Dexter hunts down murderers who have slipped through the justice system and live a carefree life.

Dexter's first four seasons received universal acclaim; however, user rating dropped drastically as the series progressed.

Dexter Season 8 Debacle:

As of this writing, there are no details revealed by Showtime about Dexter limited-series, but fans are hoping that after the season 8 debacle, they would finally get to see something brilliant. The finale of Dexter season 8 saw how he faked his death and started living under a new name in Oregon after escaping from a hospital with his sister's body, who had been shot and left in a coma.

The forthcoming ten-part series would definitely give Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall one last chance to redeem the acclaimed character after the prior season finale.

Dexter Limited Series Premiere Date:

The news of Dexter getting a revival is nothing new to the die-hard fans of the show. Hall previously has said that it was a possibility that he would return to the character. Showtime has confirmed that all new ten-episodes' production is set to begin in winter 2020, hopefully, post coronavirus pandemic, and it would premiere somewhere in mid-2021.