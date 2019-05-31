AL Vijay, Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah Bhatia have united again for the sequel of their 2016 hit film Devi. Nandita Swetha is the latest edition into the cast in the flick, which also has Dimple Hayathi, Kovai Sarala, Guru Somasundaram, Yogi Babu, Aravid Akasha and many others in the supporting roles.

Devi 2 has Ayananka Bose's cinematography and Anthony's editing. Sam CS has composed the music for the multilingual film. Sokkura Penne and Love Me tracks have been well received by the audience.

Story:

Like its predecessor, Devi 2 is a horror comedy. Krishna and Devi, husband and wife, are affected by spirits. While the first part had one ghost, the sequel has two ghosts which now possess the hero. What do they want? How do the spirits accomplish its goals? Will Devi come to her husband's rescue? Answers to all these questions form the crux of the story.

Hype:

The first instalment had managed to impress the audience. The sequel has garnered a lot of buzz with its promos. As a result, the makers of Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah's latest film have pinned high hopes on the film, which is releasing in Tamil and Telugu languages on Friday, 31 May.

Will it live up to the expectations? Check out in the viewers'words below: