Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah Bhatia's Devi 2 has opened to mixed reviews. The movie was simultaneously released in two languages – Tamil and Telugu (Abhinetri 2) – on Friday, May 31.

The Tamil film is a sequel to 2016 hit film Devi. The story of the flick begins from where the first part was ended. Ruby, a ghost played by Tamannaah, might have left him, but Krishna (Prabhu Deva) still fears its might come back to haunt them again. So, he has not left the house for three years and every activity is done online.

However, the story takes a twist after Krishna is possessed by two spirits, this time. His wife Devi (Tamannaah) has the daunting task of saving her hubby with the support of her friend played by Kovai Sarala.

The AL Vijay's film has opened to mixed talks, but what might hit the film's fortunes at the box office is piracy. The full film with different qualities has made it to internet hours after its theatrical release.

Piracy has badly affected not only Kollywood, but other film industries across the world. Although many strict measures and policies have been implemented by governments, none of them has been successful in curbing this menace.

Almost all big movies these days make it to the internet within a day of their release. While some movies made their way to the internet (with good or poor print quality) within a day of release, there have been instances when some movies were leaked online even before they hit theatres.