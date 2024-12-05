Devendra Fadnavis' oath taking ceremony as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra has turned out to be a star-studded affair. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh to Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit Nene; several A-listers have marked their presence at the formal event. The oath taking ceremony is taking place at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai.

A video of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan sharing a warm hug has taken over social media. Another picture doing the rounds has SRK sitting next to Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani. Several politicians, business tycoons, celebrities, and influencers have marked their attendance for the event.

Devendra Fadnavis is all set to take the CM's office for his third term. On the other hand, former Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde, will take on the role of Deputy CM in the new government.

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor were also spotted together. Vidya Balan also arrived at the venue with her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur. Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and many more celebrities were also spotted.

Shailesh Lodha and Maniesh Paul were also spotted at the event. Sachin Tendulkar was also spotted with his wife, Anjali Tendulkar. In his oath-taking ceremony, Fadnavis surprised everyone by adding his mother's name, Sarita Gangadhar Rao Fadnavis. It was a landslide victory with 235 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024.

BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats, leaving behind Shiv Sena with 57 seats and the Nationalist Congress Party with 41 seats.